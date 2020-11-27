HARTSELLE — Larry John Bates, 83, went to meet his Lord at home in the presence of family on November 25, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1937, in Morgan County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bruner Bates and Audie Texie Bell Bates. He is also preceded in death by four brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his brother, Hurbert Lee Bates “Rocky” (Maxine) FL.; his wife of 61 years, Sarah Jenell Owens Bates; daughter, Loronda Lee Sparkman (Glyndon) of Hartselle; son, John David Bates (Cindy) of Hartselle; daughter, Angie Necole Green (Matthew) of Petersburg, TN. ; bonus daughter, Gina Marie Vest (Mike) of Eva; he had seven grandchildren, Jacob Dan Patterson, David Heath Bates, Hannah Elizabeth Armstrong (Jesse), Hunter Lee Patterson (Kourtney), Nathaniel Emmett Green, Chloe Love Green, and Harper Ruth Green.
Mr. Bates loved the Lord with all of his heart, He would praise the Lord waving his white Handkerchief. He was a Member of Eva Baptist Church for many years. Mr. Bates was retired from Bell South as a telephone cable repair technician. He was involved in Hartselle sports as a referee and umpire. He drove the school bus for all three school systems in Morgan County. He loved to work in his garden and help others. He also had a special relationship with all of his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tom Owens, Hunter Patterson, Jacob Patterson, Jesse Armstrong, Stephen Robinson, and Larry Orr.
Funeral Service will be Saturday November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Phillip Robinson, Bro. Zack Scott and Bro. Dustin Smith officiating with burial in Oden Ridge Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
