MOULTON
Funeral Service for Larry Carr, 63 of Moulton will be Sunday, June 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Rogers officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Caddo Cemetery.
An Era has passed for Lawrence County. Carson Larry Carr Jr., also known as “the mustang man”, and owner of Larry’s Mustang Supply, gained his wings and closed his shop on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Carr was born on May 22, 1958. He was a loving and highly cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and good friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Larry Carr Senior and Jean Ann Thurman; his brother, Howard Carr; his daughter, Amanda Carr; and his great grandson, Jaxon Blankinship.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Carr; his siblings, Rebecca Moore and Phillip (Rhonda) Carr; his children, Nina Carr, Michael Carr, Carson Carr, Jonathan (Gina) Carr, Kim (Tony) Hollis, Cathy (Billy) Hardin, Kellie (Eddie) Mclemore; his grandchildren, Anna (Robin), Ryan (Heather), Leticia, Brent, Joseph, Daniel, Ally (Kaleb), Audrey, Jeremy, Carmen, Keaton, Tia, Olivia, Bruce, Gracie, Lucas, Levi, Kady (Matthew), Lillie, and Ima Jolie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his oldest grandsons: Ethan, Ryan, Brent, Lucas, Joseph, and Bruce.
