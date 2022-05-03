DECATUR — Funeral for Larry D. Earp, 72, of Decatur will be on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Melinda and Robert Mears officiating. The family will have a visitation from 11:30 until service time. The burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mr. Earp was born in Morgan County, Alabama on October 16, 1949 to Louis Earp and Lillian Prince Earp. He passed away on April 30, 2022. He was a retired truck driver for Friskies in Decatur. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Earp.
He is survived by his wife, Barabara Earp; son, Chad Earp; daughters, Shelley Earp, and Tammy Salter (William); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Leldon Lacey, Mike Woods, David Miller, Doug Brown, William Salter.
