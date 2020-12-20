HARTSELLE — Larry Dan Powers died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born October 3, 1949, in Morgan County to Calvin and Annie Davis Powers. He worked at BP Chemical-Amoco as a millwright prior to his retirement. He was loved by all and he loved riding motorcycles.
Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Powers; three stepchildren, Daniel Defoe (April), Patricia Jan Wilson (Michael) and Herman Dunn, Jr.; two brothers, Jeff Powers (Martha) and Jimmy Powers (Susie); two grandchildren, Brett Wilson (Whitney) and Chris Dunn (Amanda); three great-grandchildren, Sidni Dunn, Kane Dunn and Ava Defoe; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Tanner. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
