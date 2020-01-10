ATHENS — Larry David Stark, 75 of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Stark was born October 31, 1944 in Limestone County. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and he was retired HVAC technician. Mr. Stark was a Commander of AMVETS.
There will be a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at AMVETS Post No. 21 in Athens. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, assisted the family.
Survivors are his son, Milton Stark of Elkmont; daughters, Kay Johnson of Elkmont and Debbie Owens of Moulton; brother, Kent Stark of Texas; sisters, Carol Martin of Elkmont and Pat Beddingfield of Athens; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
