DECATUR — Larry Donald Hill, 77, passed away September 1, 2020. He was born in Decatur, AL on October 27, 1942 to Roy and Mildred Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Patsy (Kenny) Runager; three nephews, Ken, Michael (Dawn), Jason (Holly) and their children. Also surviving him is his ex-wife, Cheryl Parker, with whom he remained close, her son, Matthew (Elizabeth) and his family who also held a special place in his heart. A special thanks to our cousin Penelope Beauchamp for her help and loving support during this difficult time.
Larry was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. He attended Howard College and Athens State University. He was employed by Decatur Utilities as an accountant for 22 years before retiring in 2003. Larry had an avid interest in photography from a young age. He taught photography classes at the Decatur Boys Club and inspired a few to make it their life’s profession. He could be seen at most local high school ball games photographing the action and then making pictures to give to the players and their parents.
Larry’s cousin, the Rev. David Wayne Lowery will officiate at the graveside service being held at Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and Ridouts Brown-Service funeral home directing.
