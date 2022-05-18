TRINITY — Funeral for Larry Dwight Waters, 77, of Trinity will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Waters, who died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at UAB, was born June 17, 1944, to Grady and Elzie Shelton Waters. He was a member of Conway Baptist Church. Mr. Waters graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1962. He was a self proclaimed “Jack of all trades, but a master of none.” He worked as a millwright for over 50 years, retiring from Delphi after 30 years. Mr. Waters married the love of his life, Phyllis in 1965 and had three children. He was an avid baseball fan, loved to metal detect, build engines, research old coins and war memorabilia. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Spencer Waters, Verbon Waters, Wayne Waters, Jack Waters, Willard Waters, Oneal Waters, Henry Waters; sisters, Doris Compton, Wanda Hill, Naomi Waters; grandson, Aric Waters.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Waters; sons, Heath Waters (Belinda), Jason Waters (Vanessa); daughter, Felicia Waters; brother, Paul Waters (Patsy); sister, Faye Nell Darnell; grandchildren, Alex Waters (Kimberly), Bayley Waters, Amberly Davis (Madison), Owen Riddle, Hayley Whitaker, ShiAnn Shannon, Brandy Shannon, Jace Waters; seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Alex Waters, Amberly Davis, Owen Riddle, Madison Davis, Jace Waters, Brandon Keenum.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Lucas Fleming.
