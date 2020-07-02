MOULTON — Larry Edwin Stalls, age 71, of Moulton, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Larry was born March 16, 1949 in Kentucky to the late Lonnie and Virginia Stalls. Mr. Stalls was retired from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. He was a United States Army veteran, and served his country in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne. Mr. Stalls was a Mason and a Shriner. He enjoyed tending to his cows, chickens and horses, as well as camping. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Chelsea White; sister, Sandra Pierce; nephew, Chad Neal, nephew, Josh Neal and niece, Amy Neal.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy Stalls; children, Jennifer Stalls, Mark Stalls and his wife, Sherry and Lori Stalls; grandchildren, Charlie Stalls, Tyler Stalls, Hannah Mattingly and Abby Mattingly; brothers, Randy Stalls and his wife, Opal and Jeff Stalls and his wife, Cindy; sister, Cheryl Gramling and her husband, David; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was a loving husband and father.
Memorial gathering will be July 5, 2020 at the home of Larry Edwin Stalls, 3451 County Road 317, Moulton, AL 35650. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Stalls family.
