PULASKI, TENN. — Larry Grant Wise, 71, from Pulaski, TN passed peacefully March 20th.
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda, of Decatur; his children, Margaret Amanda Moore (Matthew) and Warren Grant Wise (Crystal) with their children, Matty Loo Moore, Mason Grant Wise, Cali Chapin, Sadie Joelle Wise, and Calvin Neil Wise, all from Huntsville.
Step children include Jonathan Edward Ledbetter of Atlanta and Pam Turney (Marty) of Somerville; and step grandchildren, Lawren Johnson (Brandon), Norristown, PA., Mary Catherine Graves, Decatur, John Jay Graves (engaged to Alyssa Dooley), Lacey’s Spring, Hannah Rose Graves and Thomas Smith Graves, both of Somerville.
Larry, a native of Pulaski, TN., was born to Lucy Minatra Wise and Coy Malvin Wise on August 18, 1948. He grew up on a farm with his eight siblings, later working at Parsons in Pulaski selling men’s retail clothing before moving to the Huntsville area.
Larry was predeceased by brothers, Dr. Bill Wise, Nashville, Bob Wise, Sugar Land, TX., Dorn Wise, Pulaski, TN., and John Wise, Murphreesboro, TN. He is survived by Dr. Dwayne Wise, Starkville, MS., Randy Wise, North Zulch, TX., Ted Wise, Whitehouse, TN., and Linda Wise McKee, McCormick, SC.
In lieu of flowers, a fund will be set up Monday at Peoples Bank of Alabama. The monies then will be donated to Brewer High School athletics to assist with high school athletic fees as Larry was an avid sports fan and faithfully supported BHS athletics.
A graveside service will be held on Monday for immediate family with Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
