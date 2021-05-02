SOMERVILLE — Memorial service for Larry Gwin Hardin, age 72 of Somerville, will be Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Shoal Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Mahlon LeCroix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Church.
Mr. Hardin, who was born February 14, 1949 in Decatur, Alabama to Brady I. Hardin and Clara Gertrude Compton Hardin, died on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was a member of the Shoal Creek Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran and really enjoyed working with the Disaster Relief Team at the Morgan Baptist Association. Larry loved to cook and was a wonderful husband, father and brother and cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Myron Hardin; a son, Lance Hardin and a daughter, Leslie Hardin.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Blackwood Hardin; a brother, Tommy Hardin (Tammy); two sisters, Cynthia Nobinger (Robert) and Elaine Perry (Steve); two grandchildren, Brayden Henderson and Skylar Foreman.
