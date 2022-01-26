HILLSBORO — Oakley Larry Harris, 67, of Hillsboro passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, Parkway Campus, just two months and a day after his wife, Linda Harris passed.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Penny Cemetery.
Larry was born on January 17, 1955 to the late RB Harris and Ethel Terry Harris Bartee.
Survivors include his sons, Wayne “Buddy” Dotson (Amy) and Bryan Harris (Sandra); grandchildren, Dustin, Levi, Will, Blake and Destiny; four greatgrandchildren; one brother; and nine sisters.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Linda Harris; great-granddaughter, Zoe; parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family extends special thanks to the Dialysis Clinic of Moulton for their wonderful care.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.