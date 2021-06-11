DECATUR
Larry Jason Earp, 49, of Decatur passed away on June 9, 2021. He was born on October 2, 1971 in Morgan County. Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with service following and Melinda Mears officiating. Burial to follow in Decatur City Cemetery.
Survivors are his parents, Larry and Barbara Earp; daughter, Aisha Earp; stepson, Amari’e Simpson; brother, Chad Earp; sisters, Tammy Salter (William) and Shelly Earp; ex-wife, Angela Kearse.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.