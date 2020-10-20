DECATUR — Larry Kevin Lamar passed away at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Lamar; his three children, Stephanie (James) Andrews, Jenny Lamar and Jacob (Micheala) Lamar; three grandchildren, Kevin Harman, Kolten Lamar and Delia Andrews; stepdaughter, Kristy Knight and two stepgrandchildren, Leah Knight and Trevor Knight.
There will be no service at this time. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude or Wounded Warrior.
