DECATUR — Funeral service for Larry M. Wallace, 76, will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mike Vest officiating, John Hall handling the eulogy and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Moss Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Wallace died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home Rehab. He was born November 26, 1942, in Morgan County to Shirley Coy Wallace and Leila Dare McDonald Wallace, who preceded him in death. He was employed by Chemstrand and Monsanto-Solutia as Director of Technical Sales and Services prior to his retirement. He loved to work, loved birdwatching and gardening. He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Decatur.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie Kirby Wallace; one daughter, Lisa R. Wallace; one brother, Paul Wallace (Becky); one grandchild, Nina Renee Graham (Trey); two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brooks Graham and Russell Clyde Graham.
Pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Kirby Clark, Rusty Clark, Collins Clark, Bryan Cross and Trey Graham.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial donations be made to Alacare Hospice.
