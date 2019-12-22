TANNER — Larry Phillip Birdwell, 73, died Friday, December 20, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Tanner Church of Christ on Monday, at 12:30 p.m., with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30p.m. Burial will be at Henderson Riddle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.