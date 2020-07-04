DANVILLE — Funeral service for Larry Scott Bullard, 59, will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Bullard died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born June 23, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska to Sidney A. Bullard and Bobbie Jean Mitchell Bullard. He was a Baptist in his faith and loved his daughters and grandchildren with all of his heart. He was employed by the City of Decatur for the Parks and Recreation Department, prior to his retirement, after 26 years of service. He was a Fire fighter for the Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Alva Bullard; and three sisters, Linda Fuhlrodt, Brenda Janczak and Teresa Simmons.
Survivors include, two daughters, Carla “Cricket” Bullard and Jennifer Bullard; three brothers, Steve Bullard, Barry Bullard andKerry Bullard; two sisters, Claudette Woods and Nikki Watwood; four grandchildren- Kaylee Bullard, Karlie Bullard, Landon Grandstaff and Trendon Bullard.
Pallbearers will be Barry Bullard, Brian Bullard, Johnny Smith, Dale Wilbanks, Chuck Parker and Brandon Garmany.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Landon Grandstaff and Trendon Bullard.
