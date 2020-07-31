HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Larry Sheppard, 41, will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe Bailey and Brother Luke Crider officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bell Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Sheppard died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 24, 1978, in Morgan County to Anthony Larry Sheppard and Dinah Lynn Linville Sheppard. He was employed as “The Garage Door Man,” prior to his passing. He enjoyed the guitar and music. He will be missed.
Survivors include his parents, Anthony and Dinah Sheppard; his daughter, Ashley Lynn Sheppard; one brother, David Sheppard; two sisters, Dana Sheppard and Jennifer Newberger (Ty); his nieces and nephews, Aaliyah Douglas, Morgan McMurray, Gray Newberger, Everly Newberger and Skylor Sheppard.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hall, Brad Childers, David Sheppard, Ty Newberger, Keith Sheppard and Nick Chaney.
