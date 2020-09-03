SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Larry W. Champion, 54, will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Champion died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. He was born October 28, 1965, in Morgan County to Johnnie Paul Champion and Angie Champion. He was employed by Terrell Industries, and was a member of the Valhermoso Baptist Church. Larry was an avid Alabama fan, loved his video fans and talking on the phone. He really enjoyed fishing. He loved his family dearly and was a friend to everybody. He never complained about his physical disabilities.
Preceding him in death were his father, Johnnie Champion; a sister, Barbara Fricks and a brother-in-law, Larry Leathers.
Survivors include his mother, Angie Champion, Somerville, AL; one sister, Nancy Leathers, Somerville, AL; three brothers, John Champion (Kathy), Decatur, AL, Harold Champion (Becky), Madison, AL and Maverick Champion (Tammy), Athens, AL; one brother-in-law, Robert Fricks, Falkville, AL.
Many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Richie Leathers, Jason Leathers, T.K. Champion, Nathan Champion, Charles Fricks, Matthew Shelton and Toby Clark.
