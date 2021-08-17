PRICEVILLE — Larry Wayne Partain “GDad”, 76, of Priceville, AL passed away on August 14th surrounded by his children. He was born August 11, 1945 to James and Joy Partain. Larry was married nearly 50 years to the late Beverly Jo Partain, the love of his life.
He is survived by his sons, Chris (Julli), Matt (Melissa); and his six grandchildren, Emma, Collin, Riley, Anaston, Kinley, and Coen. He is also survived by his sister, Beth Partain. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Partain.
Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren and was their biggest fan.
There will be a Celebration of his life with his family and friends, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Larry requested donations to be made to St Jude cancer foundation: https://www.stjude.org/donate/
