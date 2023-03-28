DECATUR — Larry Wayne ‘Snook’ Fincher, 72, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on March 25, 2023, at his home. There will be a graveside service at Bishop Family Cemetery on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. No visitation is scheduled. Peck Funeral Home will be directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Hartselle residents recall tornado, struggle to regroup
- Hartselle police: Chiropractor ingested lead to allay suspicion
- High tornado death toll in Mississippi like losing family
- Pyramid of success: Disruptive defense key to Aztecs' Final Four run
- NASCAR column: COTA proves again that road races are a struggle
- No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says
- Privacy fears stymie government surveyors as responses dive
- Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
Most Read
Articles
- UPDATE: Tornadoes hit Hartselle, Lacey's Spring; one dead
- Snyder resigns as Decatur High JROTC instructor
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council
- Storms leave one dead, severe damage in Hartselle area
- Decatur High JROTC instructor resigns following investigation of what he calls 'scuffle' among cadets
- No place like home: Hampton excited to lead alma mater
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction
- Decatur girls make it 7 in a row, Austin boys take third straight
- Man charged with financial exploitation of his 81-year-old grandmother
- Teams battle to advance to Saturday’s Morgan County finals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (7)
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)
- Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)
- It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)
- Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)
- Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)
- One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)
- Bobby Laron Kelso (1)
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)
- Brewer High students learn life skills (1)
- Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)
- Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)
- Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)
- Reva Daily (1)
- DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company (1)
- Books to Review (1)
- 'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)
- Howard Verner Jr. (1)
- Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)
- City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)
- Big stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changer (1)
- New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)
- Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city (1)
- Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)
- A Wild Adventure: 'Madagascar Jr.' full of dancing and fun (1)
- A blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministry (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.