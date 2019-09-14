CULLMAN — Funeral Service for Larry William Bolzle, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Antioch Baptist. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Bolzle passed away September 11, 2019.
