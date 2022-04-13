HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Laston “Calvin” Gatlin, 85, will be Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at New Salem Cemetery in Limestone County, with Brother Greg Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Gatlin died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare. He was born September 10, 1936, in Limestone County, to Mason Gatlin and Lella L. Smith Gatlin. Calvin was a member of the Limestone County Farming Community and relocated to Arizona in 1980. After retirement, he returned home to Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Willie Gatlin, Buron Gatlin and Buford Gatlin and six sisters, Dorothy Tucker, Ruby Hall, Evie Sobeck, Dora Smith, Etora Shindlebarrow and Mary Morgan; two children, Mona Lisa Kirby and Leila Christina Gatlin.
Survivors include son, James Mason Gatlin, Eloy, AZ; daughter, Theresa Gatlin Waddell, Hartselle, AL; sister, Annie Lea “Lizzie” Simmons; grandchildren, Amanda M. Gatlin, John Morgan Gatlin, and Marissa Leann Waddell; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Terry, Chuck Moore, Tim Terry and Rodney Terry.
