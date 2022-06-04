DECATUR — Lataine McLemore Layton’s long and extraordinary journey on this Earth, came to a quiet ending in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 2nd. She was constantly awestruck by the beauty of the life and the people around her. For those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time in her loving company, life will forever be altered. Lataine’s three sons, James, Chris and Jon, will continue forward every day remembering the magic they shared with their mother. She was loved tremendously.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.