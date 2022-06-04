DECATUR — Lataine McLemore Layton’s long and extraordinary journey on this Earth, came to a quiet ending in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 2nd. She was constantly awestruck by the beauty of the life and the people around her. For those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time in her loving company, life will forever be altered. Lataine’s three sons, James, Chris and Jon, will continue forward every day remembering the magic they shared with their mother. She was loved tremendously.
