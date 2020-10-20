TRINITY — Graveside for Mrs. Laura Jean Austin, 84, of Trinity will be on Wednesday, October 21st at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Cemetery with Alan Watkins and Dalton Chalus officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home.
Mrs. Austin passed away on Friday October 16, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1935 in Morgan County to Enoch Poole and Ethel Osborn Poole, both deceased. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Austin and daughter, Kathy Austin Warren.
She was the co-owner of Austin Furniture Company and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, John T. Austin (Cheryl) of Decatur; daughters, Vickie Austin of Trinity, Angelia Kirkham of Priceville, Melonea Chavez (Ramon) of Decatur; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.