DANVILLE — Funeral service for Laura Jean Lowery Sterling, 91, will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Pierce officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sterling died on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 15, 1928, in Lawrence County to James Wiley Lowery and Ora Ellen Ratliff Lowery. She was employed by Hartselle Hospital, prior to her retirement. She was a member of D.A.R. and the Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild. She also was a member of the Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leldon Edward Sterling; her parents; three brothers, Howard, Maurice and Ratliff Lowery; sister, Nell Harrison; and great grandson, Austin Hagood.
Survivors include her son, Larry Sterling (Vicky), of Moulton; four daughters, Delora Pierce (John) of Joppa, Phyllis Stafford (Willie) of Blountsville, Ellen Hughes (Clinton) of Somerville, and Karen Jan Earls (Darrel) of Danville; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pierce , Dan Schrimpsher, Michael Crossley, Gavin Crossley, Brent Sterling and Jonathan Hagood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.