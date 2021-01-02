LOGAN, AL — Funeral service for Laura Denise Maddox, 50, of Logan, AL , will be Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home, with Carlos Medina officiating. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was born September 26, 1970, in Moulton, AL, to James M. Moore and Joan Kender Moore. Mrs. Maddox passed away at her residence December 31.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Maddox; mother, Joan Moore; mother-in-law, Linda Maddox; daughters, Heather Cottingham and husband Jody, and Ashley Williams and husband Billy; brother, James E. Moore; and grandchildren, Nevaeh Williams, Dalton Williams, Chloe Grace Cottingham, John Cottingham, and Zoey Cottingham.
Pallbearers will be Billy Williams, Matthew Hodge, Bill Tudor, Jeremy Kilgore, Dean Maddox, and Jimmy Maddow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.