DECATUR — Graveside service for Mrs. Lavern Luker Shelton, 75, will be Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Caddo Congregational Christian Church Cemetery with Ronald Davis officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Mrs. Shelton passed away February 8, 2021 at her home, where she was able to stay throughout her illness due to the loving care of her husband, Hospice of North Alabama, and several wonderful caregivers. She was born November 25, 1945 in Randolph County, Alabama to Gwin and Eulette Luker. After meeting and marrying the love of her life while at Southern Union College, she made north Alabama her home, where she was a member of Caddo Congregational Christian Church, and she and her husband raised two children.
Always an active woman, she worked several different jobs having to do with athletics through the years, including as a softball umpire and coach and as the tournament director and concessions manager at Wilson-Morgan softball complex, all for the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department. At one time, she was a fitness instructor at Kelly Lynn Figure Salon, and she also drove a school bus for Decatur City Schools for many years. Most recently, she was employed by AMF River City Lanes in Decatur, and participated in league bowling there until her illness forced her to retire from both. She excelled at sports, and played on several women’s softball teams in the area. She enjoyed growing flowers in her yard and gardening with her husband, and she preserved much of what they grew. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a loving, caring and thoughtful person, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her husband of almost 56 years, Freddy Shelton; daughter, Freida Lowery (Clark) and son, Ken Shelton (Becky); three sisters, Merl Greene (Wayne), Jean McDanell (Jim), and Gail Williamon (Dave); one brother, Wayne Luker; four grandchildren, Jordan Lowery (Spenser Smith), Courtney Lowery, Luke Shelton (Moni), Briana Manley (Tyler); and two great-grandchildren, Velle Knowles and Lilith Manley.
The family wishes to thank Greg Allred and Aimee Wimmer, hospice nurses, and Rhonda Cheeves, Cheryl Pack, and Jean Johnson, caregivers, for their support and loving care.
