DECATUR — Funeral service for Lavern NeSmith Harris, 86, of Decatur, will be Sunday, January 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Williams officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Grove First Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Harris died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born in Lawrence County to Harley NeSmith and Zola Gray NeSmith. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, William Dewy “Buster” Harris of Decatur; two daughters, Deborah Greene (Brendon) of Decatur, and Donna Parker (Randall) of Trinity; two grandchildren, Chris Armor and Dana Story (Paula), both of Decatur; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Story of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be Ed Taylor, David Phillips, Greg Standridge, Brooks Jordan, Glenn Standridge, and Lendon Hazzard.
