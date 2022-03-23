DECATUR — Private graveside service for Mrs. Laverne Ballard Armstrong of Decatur will be today, March 23, 2022 at Decatur City Cemetery. She was born February 9, 1930 in Wilmington, NC and passed away on March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by husband, Leon V. Armstrong and son, Eric Armstrong. Retired from Corning Fiber Optics in Wilmington, NC.
She is survived by son, Steve Armstrong (Kathy Beasley Armstrong); two grandchildren, Andy Armstrong and Lori Armstrong Pressnell (James Pressell); two great-grandchildren, Frieda Mae Pressnell and Leland Pressnell.
Ridout’s Brown-Service funeral home is assisting the family.
