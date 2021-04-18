DECATUR — LaVerne Catherine (Crackel) Dollahite went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She died at home surrounded by those she loved. She was 95.
A service will be held on Tuesday, April 20 at 12:00 p.m. at Decatur First United Methodist Church in Decatur, Alabama. The visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Durant, MS at Mizpah Cemetery.
She was born in Albion, Illinois on October 10, 1925 to Verne and Mildred Crackel. She was the oldest of four sisters. She lived her early life in Crete, Illinois. She attended Milliken University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She later graduated Athens State College and had a long career in local banking in Decatur, Alabama. She retired from Compass Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeter E. Dollahite; parents; and sisters, Joyce Fox and Joan Crackel.
She is survived by her daughters, Annelle Dollahite and Susan (Alan) Riddle; sister, Judith Story; grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Kennemer and Cahterine (Bill) Cuttino; and great grandchildren, Jace, Cade, Couper, Tate, Andrew and Emily.
