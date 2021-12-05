HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Laverne Halbrooks Lipscomb, 94, will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Shoal Creek Baptist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lipscomb died on December 2, 2021. She was born June 28, 1927, in Morgan County to John Sullivan Halbrooks and Mattie Lou Whitten Halbrooks. Mrs. Laverne was the first of six children. She was a graduate of Priceville High School, class of 1945 and worked for Goodyear Mills for several years. She married Glenn (Buck) Lipscomb in 1947 and together they had two children, Jan and Jeff. She re-entered the work force and taught basic sewing and dressmaking skills to students in summer school classes for the Singer Sewing Machine Company, in addition to classes offered to customers who purchased a sewing machine. Later, she worked for Joe Wheeler EMC in the Hartselle Office. After her retirement, she spent her time growing vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers, cooking fried pies and sharing them with her family, friends and neighbors, which was her favorite thing to do.
She was a member of the Shoal Creek Baptist Church since she was a child and where she started teaching Sunday School at the age of 15 and continued until health issues forced her to step back. She loved her church and church family and attended regularly as long as her health permitted. In addition to her church activities, gardening, cooking and preserving veggies and fruits, she enjoyed being creative. Her talents in sewing, crafting, quilting and basket making were well known by her gifts to others and a willingness to teach anyone wanting to learn these skills.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; her parents, John and Mattie Lou Halbrooks; a son, Jeff; and a brother, Troy.
Survivors include, daughter, Jan Garner, Hartselle, AL; Brothers, Vann Halbrooks, Fairfax, VAPerry Halbrooks (Janet), Hixon, TX; Sisters- Leasle Maze, Decatur, AL., Laneeta Dunnaway, Hartselle, AL.; Grandchildren, Crystal Glasscock (Chris), Erika Robinson, Jeffrey Lipscomb, Blake Garner (Amanda); Great Grandchildren, Lauren, Kasey, Chase, Cooper, Colton, William and Lily Kate.
Pallbearers will be Blake Garner, Byron Couey, Andrew Couey, Douglas Maze, T.G. Halbrooks, Dewayne Maze, Samuel Danes.
Brother Steadman Livingston will be officiating. If attending the service the family asks, please practice covid protocol, face masks and social distancing, etc.
In lieu of flowers: Please consider a memorial gift to Shoal Creek Baptist Cemetery Fund, The Manna for Children Program at Forrest Chapel Methodist Church, the Amedysis Hospice or to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.