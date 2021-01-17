HARTSELLE — Funeral for Laverne Waddell Moody, 87 of Hartselle will be Monday, January 18 at Peck Funeral Home with Bishop Danny Pitts officiating. The family will receive friends at noon with services at 1 p.m. Burial at Salem Methodist Church cemetery following.
Ms. Moody went home on Friday, January 15. She was born November 21, 1933, to Ivan Claude Waddell and Lydia Maryann Walker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debbie Cole Herrera’; and brothers, Charles Waddell and James Waddell.
She is survived by daughter, Patsy Cole of Hartselle; grandchildren, Shane Robinson, of San Francisco, Ca. and Stephanie Pugh Jones, of Houston, Tx.; and great grandchildren, Riley and Shaeffer Jones, of Houston.
She was so blessed with the most wonderful caregivers who became family to her and Patsy. Katie Guthrie, June Maxwell, Joyce McNatt and Stephanie Lawrence and others through the years, and a wonderful loving church family of Grace Point Church.
Pallbearers are Ronnie Waddell, Tim Waddell, David Waddell and Steve Waddell.
