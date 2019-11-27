FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Lavonia Stisher, 86, of Falkville will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Falkville with Brother Steve Cannon and Brother Chuck Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Holly Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stisher, who died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 6, 1933 in Cullman County to Taswell Nelson Allen and Viada Whatley Allen, She was an active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Falkville and was a good neighbor that enjoyed helping those in need in her community and in her church family. She loved farm life, from raising her family to caring for farm animals, she enjoyed it all. She was an extended mother to all of the friends of her children who came and spent time on the farm. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Ross Stisher Sr.; and son, Ronald Ross Stisher Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Don Allen Stisher (Van) and Douglas Lowell Stisher (Regina); one daughter, Lisa Stisher Vest (Bryan), all of Falkville; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions sent to First Baptist Church Falkville, 305 East Main Street, Falkville, AL 35622.
