DECATUR — Lecia Gay Maurer, 70, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on June 5, 1950 to Dr. Paul P. Brogdon and Jane Lindale Brogdon.
Mrs. Maurer was a stained glass artist creating many one-of-a-kind stained glass items.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mike Maurer, of Decatur; daughter, Adele Lewis and husband, Rodney; son, Jacob Maurer; three grandchildren, Quin, Callie, Preston Lewis; two brothers, Paul Brogdon and Preston Brogdon, all of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Lynn Prater and husband, Rueben, of Tanner.
Ridout’s Brown-Service will announce a memorial service later.
