DECATUR — Lee Franklin McCulloch, age 95, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Lee was born January 8, 1924 in Decatur, Alabama to the late Reuben and Annie McCulloch. Lee proudly served his country in the Army Air Force in the Pacific during World War II. Lee worked in the automotive business, and later became owner of McCulloch Jeep of Decatur, AL. Lee was an avid outdoorsman, gun collector and lifetime member of the N.R.A. He also loved going and participating in gun shows. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by wife, Aliece McCulloch; son, Stan McCulloch and brother, Hoss McCulloch.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Gary McCulloch and his wife, Rene’ and Lisa McCulloch Green and her husband, Derrell; mother of his children, Evelyn McCulloch; sister, Imogen Roberts; stepchildren, Judy Turner and her husband, Gerald and Walter Hutcheson and his wife, Teresa; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The family of Lee F. McCulloch would like to send a heartfelt ‘Thank You” to Tutt Fann State Veteran Home in Huntsville and Hospice for their compassionate care during his illness.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be Friday at noon at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Lee will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the McCulloch family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.