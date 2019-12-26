MADISON — Funeral service for Lee Ottice Webster, 87, will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Monrovia, Alabama with Reverend Kevin Moore officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Webster, who died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hospice Family Care, was born October 2, 1932, in Morgan County to Robert Lee Webster and Sarah Verdie McGee Webster. He was born during the depression years and served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a physicist and worked with the army and Wernher von Braun prior to his retirement. He loved to travel. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Monrovia, Alabama.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Mark Webster and a brother, Roland Webster.
Survivors include his wife, Mary “Jenny” Webster; two sons, Eric L. Webster (Mollie) and Alex J. Webster (Katherine); a sister, Yvonne Monk; grandchildren, Cameron, Catherine, McKenzie, Mina and Samuel; great-granchildren, Emmett, Sophia, Zane, Wesley and Jeremiah, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Jim McArthur, Rocky Collins, Keith Monk, Cameron Webster, William Webster and Jerry Bennett.
