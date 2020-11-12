HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Lee Ree Tolbert Hall, 85, will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pattillo Street Church of God with Reverend Tim Herron officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Patillo Street Church of God.
Mrs. Hall died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born April 12, 1935, in Morgan County to Felton Lee Hanners and Vinnie Mae Yeager Hanners. She was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of the Pattillo Street Church of God. She was employed by Kroger in the Produce Department, prior to her retirement. Mrs. Hall never met a stranger, loved talking to people and enjoyed helping people. She loved to cook and bake for her family and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were two husbands, James Tolbert and Horace Hall; three brothers, Bobby, Buel and Frank and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Ricky Tolbert (Syrhonda); two daughters, Pam Teeples (Donnie) and Theresa Marlin; two stepdaughters, Lisa Hall and Renee Lambert (J.P.); five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
