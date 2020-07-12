DECATUR — Lee Walter Nelms, 80 years old, reunited with his wife (Mary Louise) June 11, 2020, at the Senior Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility. He was born on March 18, 1940 in Arkansas to the late Marvin and Lossie Nelms. Lee was a retired truckdriver with Trimac Trucking. He won many safe driving awards during his years of driving a truck. He had a long love for playing guitar and country music. He loved to laugh and joke with people, especially with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Tammy (Neal) Graham and David (Pam) Nelms; four grandchildren, Chasity (Jordan) Claxton, Heather Hill, Elizabeth Hill and Devin (Johnathon) Solomon; one great-grandson, Ryan; and several brothers and sisters.
A private Celebration of Life with family will be held July 14, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Greg Standridge officiating.
Lee will be Laid to Rest at Caddo Cemetery.
