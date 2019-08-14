DECATUR — A funeral service for LeeAnna Osborn Denton, 105, will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in the Upshaw community with Brother Chris Richerson and Brother Donny Carroll officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery (Upshaw). Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Mrs. Denton was called to her eternal rest with God on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born December 14, 1913, in Lawrence County to Frank Ingram Osborn and Mary Ellen Dobbs Osborn.
Mrs. Denton grew up in a musical family and was involved most of her life in Gospel singing. She was given a Congressional Accomodation by Congressman Aderholt for her many years dedicated to and supporting the advancement of Gospel singing. She enjoyed singing, playing piano, fishing, quilting, sewing her own clothes, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis L. Denton; her parents; three brothers, Cecil Walker Osborn, George Wilmer Osborn, and one brother stillborn and not named; three sisters, Jewell Mildred Osborn, Rilla Ann Osborn Morgan and Bertie Bell Osborn Russell.
Survivors include one son, George Bennet Denton (Gladys); two daughters, Patricia Ophelia Denton Mason and Mary Prathyl Denton Jackson (Don); three brothers, James Palmer Osborn, William Osborn and Doyle Osborn (Bobbi); one sister, June Osborn Clark (Leslie); 12 grandchildren, George Curtis Denton (Angie), John Frank Denton, Michael Allen Denton, Michelle Rene Denton, Bradford Allen Jackson (Candie), Wayne Kelly Jackson, Danel Lee Jackson (Rhonda), John Keith Rigoni (Terri), Christopher Curtis Rigoni (and friend Sara), Shane Audry Haynes (Pam), Penny Jewell Rigoni Wynn (Jonathan) and DonAnna Haynes Roberts (Gary); 32 great-grandchildren and 36 great-great- grandchildren, many many nieces and nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
