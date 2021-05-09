9/7/63 - 5/01/21 — Survivors are son, Heath Turpen; granddaughter, Allison Turpen; grandson, Hayden Turpen; mother, Ollene Wachter; brother, Patrick Wachter; sister, Lorie Wachter Carson (Danny); stepdaughter, Kaila Lupinacci.
Preceding her in death are her father, Tom Wachter; and brother, Paul Wachter.
A celebration of life will be at Veterans Park on May 16th, from 1-3 p.m., at shelter 3. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Legacy of Hope Alabama organ donation.
