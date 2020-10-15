MOULTON — Leland Jones, 72, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. today, October 15th at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 P.M. at Jones Chapel with Ray McWhorter and Harold Preston officiating.
Leland graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1966 and was an avid outdoorsman and meticulous gardener.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Vickie Jones; daughter, Heather Hood (Brandon); granddaughters, McKenzi Jones and Lili Beth Bolan, Layla Hood and Brayden Hood; sister, Montana Preston (Harold); and sister-in-law, Betty Jones.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Benford and Lizzie Mardis Jones; brother, Thomas Jones and his in-laws, Onnie and Frances Terry.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Todd Preston, Tommy Jones, Darrell Terry, Jeremy Hand, Cricket Terry, Bart Fleming, Brandon Henderson and Richey Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Garland Jones, Darrell Jones, Gary Ashley, Joey Harville, Roger Jones, Kenny Jones, Tim Grimes and Frog Givens.
The family extends an appreciation to Dr. Charles Coffey, Hospice caregivers, Kayla Whitehead and Amanda Patton and a special thanks to Julia Ray Hagood and Johnnie Terry and a multitude of friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.