DECATUR — Funeral service for Leldon C. Smith, 93, will be Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Ark Worship Center with Bro. Brad Roath and Bro. Mark Kelly officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery (Cullman County). Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 23, 1928.
