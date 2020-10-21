DECATUR
Lena Marie Morelli Jackson, age 85, of Decatur, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Her family will host a memorial service at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church at a later date.
Mrs. Jackson was born May 14, 1935, in Nichols, CA, to Anthony Morelli and Anne Galli Morelli. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Jackson was a selfless servant of God. In addition to being a wonderful wife, extraordinary mother of five, and adored grandmother to seven, she was a devout Catholic. She was nurturing, thoughtful, generous and patient, and happiest when surrounded by family and preparing food made with love. She was described by those who knew her as an angel with an infectious smile.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Douglas Jackson of Decatur; five children, Mariana DiVita (David) of Woodstock, GA, Peter Douglas Jackson (Amy) of Alpharetta, GA, Cathleen Klibanoff (Daniel) of Asheville, NC, Ann Marie Jackson, Tina Marie Lackey (Bruce) of Hartselle; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley (P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602) or the CCC (Committee on Church Cooperation, 119 1st Ave., N.E., Decatur, AL 35601).
