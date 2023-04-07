HARTSELLE — Lenda A. Dodd, 76, died April 5, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: April 7, 2023
- Religion Calendar
- Average 30-year mortgage rate dips as spring season opens
- Applications for jobless aid rising but still at low levels
- Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon raise risk of conflict
- Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump
- Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
- Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Most Read
Articles
- Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father
- Decatur's Gary Redus II assistant coach on national champion LSU women's basketball team
- Birmingham homebuilder moving quickly with Burningtree subdivision
- Evaluation of recreation facilities could lead to operating 1 rec center only
- DA drops capital murder charge on robbery suspect, bond set
- Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met
- Body of missing man from Monday wreck found in Flint Creek
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams
- Suspect in custody after threats led 2 Decatur schools to dismiss early
- 'Tiffany would be so proud': With LSU title, Decatur's Gary Redus II follows in cousin's footsteps
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (8)
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)
- Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)
- It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)
- Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)
- Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)
- One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)
- PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)
- City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)
- Brewer High students learn life skills (1)
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)
- Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)
- Reva Daily (1)
- 'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)
- Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)
- Alvin Daily (1)
- Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)
- Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)
- New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)
- Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)
- Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)
- Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1)
- A blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministry (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.