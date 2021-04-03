DECATUR — Lense A. Jackson, 74, died April 1, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Jones Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday from 10-7 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash
- LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey's new try
- Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown
- Mercedes gets 1st 5 career hits, White Sox beat Angels 12-8
- Wie West tumbles out of ANA; Tavatanakit keeps 1-shot lead
- Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for vaccine
- Easiest of the par 3s, No. 6 at Augusta feels like 2 holes
- CBS crew has many fond Indianapolis Final Four memories
Most Read
Articles
- Peebles will go down in Hartselle history books as one of all-time greats
- Decatur to follow Ivey decision on ending mandatory mask ordinance
- Pickup basketball banned at Delano courts during DHS softball games, practice
- Priceville fined over sewer issues, including allegedly hiding E. coli levels
- Thompson leaves legacy at Lawrence County
- 2 die when struck by train while walking on tracks
- Some school systems staying with masks after mandate lifted
- Vet: Most of surrendered dogs adoptable
- Class 1A-4A Girls All-Area: Walker changed Priceville culture
- Decatur school board votes not to renew principal contract, accept retirement of 3 longtime employees
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Editorial: Voting restrictions a symptom of defeatism (3)
- Pickup basketball banned at Delano courts during DHS softball games, practice (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur to follow Ivey decision on ending mandatory mask ordinance (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.