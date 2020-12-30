HARTSELLE — Leo Richard Wiggins passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.
He was born on March 20, 1933 to Vaughn and Eva Irene Wiggins in Gastonia, NC. He accepted Jesus as his savior when he was nine years old while attending Temple Baptist Church in Gastonia. He worked several jobs while attending school, including his Uncle Lander Mincey’s grocery store, as well as Threads Mill. After graduating from Gastonia High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1951-1955. He was a Radioman aboard the USS St. Paul that was deployed in support of the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Good Conduct Medal.
On May 19, 1956, Leo married Iris Thornburg at the Loray Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. In 1956, Leo was hired by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where he worked for the next 28 years as an air traffic controller and air traffic control tower chief with stops in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, Birmingham, Montgomery and Oklahoma City. After retiring from the FAA, he started his own business and worked part time as a substitute teacher and as a marshal at Point Mallard and Quail Creek Golf Courses, where he loved playing the game.)
He was a 40-year resident of Hartselle, AL, where he regularly attended First Baptist Church, and was a member of the Dewel’s Doubles Sunday School Class. He was a dedicated husband, supportive father and wonderful grandfather beloved by his family who cherished nothing more than being around his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Iris Wiggins as well as their three children, Catherine Wiggins Smith, Scott Wiggins, Michael Wiggins; son-in-law, Mark Smith; daughters-in-law, Jenna Baker Wiggins, Robin Jones Wiggins and seven grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside service at Hartselle Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gideons International or Samaritan’s Purse. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
