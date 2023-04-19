COURTLAND — Leonard Jerome Key, 60, died April 16, 2023. Graveside service will be noon Friday at Fuqua Cemetery in Town Creek. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
