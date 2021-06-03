HILLSBORO
Memorial service for Leslie Buttram Gillespie, 44, of Hillsboro will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with David Ware and Coach Bobby Winston officiating.
Mrs. Gillespie, who died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence, was born December 9, 1976, to Mike Buttram and Lisa Buttram. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband, Stacey Gillespie; daughters, Eryn Gillespie, Kynlee Gillespie; son, Bryant Gillespie; mother, Lisa Buttram; brother, Paul Buttram; sister, Cayla (Max Johnson) Buttram; nephews, Kai Johnson, Jin Johnson; grandmother, Betty Buttram; aunt, Liz Reed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to R.A. Hubbard, Hazelwood or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.