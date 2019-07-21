SOMERVILLE — Memorial service for Leslie Gwin Hardin, age 43, will be Monday, at 1 p.m., at Shoal Creek Baptist Church. A time of visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.She is survived by her parents, Larry and Lynda Hardin.
