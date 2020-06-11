TRUSSVILLE — One of God’s beautiful angels, Leslie Jean McAbee Harwell, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Leslie was a beloved daughter, sister and niece. More importantly, Leslie, was a wonderfully devoted mother who loved her children, Cooper and Tristan, more that anything in this world.
Leslie was a person of immense faith which she lived every day as a member of The Church of the Highlands. Her spirit and personality would light up a room. Leslie was a 2002 graduate of the University of Alabama and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She taught preschool at Vestavia Day School for eight years. Leslie created her own line of jewelry, apparel and art, and was currently managing Serendipity in Trussville.
Leslie leaves a legacy of love that impacted countless people. Her giving and lovely spirit made us all want to be a better person. She rooted herself in GOD’S word, prayed fervently and planted seeds of faith wherever she could.
Leslie is survived by her beautiful children, Cooper Mason Harwell and Tristan Ava Harwell; her mother, Terri Milazzo (Michael); her father, Jack McAbee; her siblings, Alex Milazzo (Jordan), Justin McAbee and Kristian McAbee; her aunts, Debbie Booth (Dennis), Maureen Stewart (David), Glenda Knighten, Patricia Robertson (Mike) and Deborah Ledlow and uncles, Johnny Trimm, Mark Milazzo and Bobby McAbee (Betty).
Pallbearers will be Alex Milazzo, Mason Booth, Michael Trimm, Jake Trimm, Justin Mayfield and Bart Mayfield.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Brown, Wes Parker, John Ritcher, Tim Towry and Keith Covington.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home assisting the family. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Please consider donating to the college account set up for Leslie’s children.
